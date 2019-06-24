Newmarket next for Derby winner Masar

Masar wins the Derby at Epsom ahead of Dee Ex Bee, Roaring Lion and Saxon Warrior

Last year's Derby hero Masar will continue his comeback in next month's Princess of Wales's Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

Charlie Appleby's colt had his first run for more than a year in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday.

Not everything went to plan as he stumbled coming out of the stalls - which resulted in a hefty bang from the Czech raider Nagano Gold, who went on to finish second.

The incident lit Masar up, meaning he over-raced in the first half of the race - and after briefly threatening in the straight, he tired to finish fifth.

"Masar has pulled up well this morning. He's been fully vetted, and everyone is happy with him," said Appleby.

"The plan with Masar now is to make our way to the Princess of Wales's at Newmarket's July meeting."

Appleby did enjoy a double on the card - with the now retired Blue Point winning the Diamond Jubilee, his second success of the week, and Pinatubo smashing the juvenile track record in the Chesham Stakes.

"With regards to Pinatubo, he's come out of his race very well and will head to the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood," said the Newmarket trainer.