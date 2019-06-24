Ascot winner South Pacific may make swift return

Seamie Heffernan rides South Pacific to win the King George V Stakes

Royal Ascot winner South Pacific is among 19 possibles in the Comer Group International Curragh Cup.

The three-year-old led home stablemates Constantinople and Eminence in the King George V Stakes, and could turn out again quickly on Friday.

Aidan O'Brien has several others in the mix - including 2017 Irish Derby winner Capri, Barbados, who was second in the Queen's Vase and also has the option of running at Newcastle in the Northumberland Plate this weekend and Southern France, who finished sixth in the Hardwicke.

Joseph O'Brien has the choice of running last year's Irish Derby winner Latrobe, Cimeara and Eminent Authority.

Dermot Weld last won the prize with Profound Beauty in 2009 and may run the promising Falcon Eight, from the family of Free Eagle. Stablemate Masaff could also run.

Jim Bolger's Twilight Payment, Ger Lyons' Mustajeer and Jessica Harrington's The King are also in the mix - as is Raa Atoll, trained by Luke Comer, whose family sponsor the race.

Harrington's very promising Albigna is among 14 possibles for the Airlie Stud Stakes.

The Zoffany filly showed a good attitude to win first time out at the Curragh.

Other previous winners engaged include stable companion Between Hills, Lyons' Peace Charter and Joseph O'Brien's Royal Affair.

Perhaps the most intriguing entry is Willie McCreery's Ickworth, who failed to come out of the stalls when well fancied for the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

McCreery could also let Windham Belle take her chance, having finished close behind the highly-regarded Pistoletto last time out.

Aidan O'Brien has four entered - including Tango, fourth in the Queen Mary - while Michael O'Callaghan could run Lorelei Rock, seventh in the Albany last week.