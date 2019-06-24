Sea Of Class on track for King George

James Doyle celebrates on Sea Of Class at York

Sea Of Class is on target for next month's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes after her reappearance run at Royal Ascot did not go to plan.

Last year's Irish and Yorkshire Oaks winner, who went on to push Enable all the way in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, could finish only fifth of eight in a high-class renewal of the Prince of Wales's Stakes won by Crystal Ocean.

However, there were extenuating circumstances because the night before the race her participation was placed in doubt by trainer William Haggas, with heavy rain forecast.

A dry Tuesday night encouraged him to run. But then after the decision was made, further heavy rain turned the ground soft - and Haggas' worst fears were realised.

"She's fine, thankfully," said the Newmarket trainer.

"The plan was always to go for the Prince of Wales's, and then the King George, so I don't see why that should change.

"All options are still open, and it will depend on what happens in the next couple of weeks. But as far as I'm concerned, she's absolutely fine - and I won't run her on soft again."