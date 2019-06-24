Listed win in France for Clive Cox and Hollie Doyle

Jockey Hollie Doyle in the parade ring

Shades Of Blue dug deep for Hollie Doyle to take the Listed spoils in the Prix Hampton at Maisons-Laffitte.

The Clive Cox-trained filly demonstrated her recovery was complete from a serious injury following Royal Ascot last year, as she kept on resolutely on just her fifth career start to win for the first time since her debut in May 2018.

She was never far off the pace set by Ken Colt in the centre of the course before hitting the front and hanging on by a short head from Forza Capitano.

Ken Colt was two lengths away in third place - with the other British raider, Karl Burke's Lady In France, fourth in this five-furlong dash.

Cox said: "I'm really thrilled because after finishing third in the Queen Mary last year, she sadly fractured a pastern - which is why she didn't run again at two.

"She was just beaten at York in a very good Listed race. She is progressing well, and I'm delighted she has won this.

"I think she's hopefully got the scope to go another furlong as well."

Cox was full of praise for the winning jockey too.

"Hollie gave her a super ride," he said.

"We're very pleased to come over and win French euros. It's a great day for the filly.

"She's Group Two placed, she's won a Listed race.

"I think we'll be very keen to explore the six-furlong possibility. She likes a dry surface, and we'll hopefully continue to step her up gently."