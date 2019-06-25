Royal Ascot brawl played down

Queen Elizabeth II departs on day five of Royal Ascot

A crowd brawl which broke out mid-racing at Royal Ascot has been described as "unfortunate" and "unrepresentative of the "overall mood".

Videos have appeared via social media of unrest reportedly involving a section of racegoers in the Windsor Enclosure last Friday afternoon.

Stills footage published in the Daily Mirror depicts a jostling melee and overturned chairs.

The report also claims punches were thrown, and screams 'rang across' the racecourse as some were knocked from their feet.

In a statement, a course spokesman said: "The incident was unfortunate and unrepresentative of the overall mood at the racecourse.

"With over 75,000 people in attendance, sadly it is difficult to eradicate all anti-social behaviour.

"Our security staff can and do remove people, and we operate a system whereby staff who identify anti-social behaviour give one warning."