No July Cup run at Newmarket for Kachy

Kachy powers home at Lingfield under Richard Kingscote

Tom Dascombe has ruled out a tilt at the July Cup with his star sprinter Kachy.

The six-year-old produced what was arguably a career-best performance to finish third in Saturday's Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, making much of the running at a furious pace before being mowed down late by Blue Point and Dream Of Dreams.

The surprise news of Blue Point's retirement on Monday has thrown the six-furlong division wide open, but Dascombe is keen to lower Kachy's sights on his next start in a bid to get him back in the winner's enclosure.

"He's come out of the race absolutely fine, we're very happy with him. We were very pleased with the way he ran and the determination he showed at the finish," said the Malpas-based trainer.

"His strength is obviously his blistering early speed and I think he prefers it when he can open up a gap over the rest of the field, rather than being chased. That is why I think he's possibly better over six furlongs than five.

"We're going to take him out of the July Cup. I'm keen to try to get his head in front again and I can't sit here today and say he's going to go and win a July Cup."

Considering possible alternatives to the Newmarket feature, Dascombe added: "There's a Group Three at Newbury over six furlongs (Hackwood Stakes, July 20) and there's also a Listed race at Chester we could look at.

"He's been second and third in two Group Ones, but he hasn't actually won a Group race since he was a two-year-old (Molecomb Stakes in 2015).

"I think it's important to try to get some more winning black type for him, so that's what we're concentrating on."