Siskin and Monarch Of Egypt to clash in Railway

Trainer Ger Lyons

Siskin and Monarch Of Egypt are on course for a mouthwatering clash in the GAIN Railway Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

The Group Two has 10 confirmations, including Coventry Stakes winner Arizona, a stablemate of Monarch Of Egypt.

Ger Lyons confirmed Siskin is set to run having resisted the temptation to take him to Ascot last week.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned colt has created a big impression in winning his first two races.

"In the Railway, we run Siskin. We didn't bother going to Ascot and I'd like to think the drying ground (will suit)," said Lyons.

Aidan O'Brien has an incredible record in the race having won it 13 times and he needs one more to draw level with the great Vincent O'Brien.

Monarch Of Egypt, a son of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, was O'Brien's first juvenile runner of the season at Naas in April and won easily.

He then suffered a setback which ruled him out of Ascot, but is ready to return now.

"We're thinking of Monarch Of Egypt for the Railway. He had a little setback which meant he missed Ascot and he's just ready to start back, but he might go there," said O'Brien.

Fort Myers, King Neptune, Mount Fuji and Royal Lytham have also been entered by O'Brien.

Kevin Ryan's Doncaster winner Romero, Gerard O'Leary's Real Force and Jim Bolger's newcomer Arranmore complete the possibles.