Coral-Eclipse option for Royal Ascot winner Addeybb

Addeybb winning the Wolferton

Addeybb is likely to head for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 6 - should the ground be deemed soft enough.

The five-year-old won his first race for over a year when comfortably landing the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot last week.

Having looked a horse of real promise when winning the Lincoln and bet365 Mile at Sandown early last season, last year's summer heatwave curtailed his progress.

Only fourth on his return in the Huxley Stakes at Chester, he took a huge leap forward when beating Magic Wand by two and a half lengths - which could easily have been doubled should Danny Tudhope had so wished.

He has been left in the Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises International Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday but a quick reappearance is highly unlikely.

Trainer William Haggas will now be praying for the wet spell to continue.

"He loved the ground at Ascot so we'll shoot for the stars - if he gets his ground - and go for the Eclipse," said Haggas.

"If he gets his ground he could be quite dangerous in a race like that.

"I've got him in a few different places and the ground will determine where he goes, but I don't think he'll be out this weekend."