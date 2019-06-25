Trip decision for Circus Maximus team

Circus Maximus and Ryan Moore win the St James's Palace Stakes

Circus Maximus has the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood among his options after his Ascot heroics.

Winner of the Dee Stakes over an extended 10 furlongs at Chester, the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt ran in the Investec Derby, where he finished sixth behind stablemate Anthony Van Dyck.

It was something of a surprise when his name appeared among the supplementary entries for the St James's Palace Stakes over a mile - but the decision proved inspired as he held off the late challenge of King Of Comedy.

Having shown such versatility regarding trips, the 10 furlongs of the Eclipse or the mile of the Sussex is unlikely to be a problem.

Alan Cooper, racing manager for the Niarchos family, who own the colt under the Flaxman Stables banner in partnership with Coolmore, said: "When Aidan first mentioned the race I thought, 'why not', in the sense that Duntle, his dam, was a very good miler and Galileo (sire) gets champions over every distance.

"I thought it was an interesting and very fair idea. He's now building up a good record, he's from a wonderful family and it was a super result.

"I've spoken to Aidan, but it's a little too soon to be definitive about plans - he'd like a few more days before nominating a race, but you'd think the Eclipse and the Sussex Stakes are possible targets.

"It's just not possible yet to make statements. He ran a strong race last race, so we'll give him as long as possible before deciding where he goes next."

He added: "Duntle was a dual winner at the Royal meeting and it would be ideal in the future if there are sons and daughters of Circus Maximus running there."