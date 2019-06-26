Pink Dogwood heads Pretty Polly seven

Pink Dogwood

Pink Dogwood is one of three runners for Aidan O'Brien in the Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

The Ballydoyle maestro has saddled four previous winners of the 10-furlong Group One - in Peeping Fawn (2007), Misty for Me (2011), Diamondsandrubies (2015) and Minding (2016) - and possesses a strong hand in Friday's renewal.

Having filled the runner-up spot in the Investec Oaks at Epsom four weeks ago, Pink Dogwood is very much O'Brien's chief hope ahead of stable companions Magic Wand and Happen.

There is a strong challenge from Britain, with Charlie Appleby's three-time Group One winner Wild Illusion joined by the David Lanigan-trained Worth Waiting - who made a smart start to her campaign when landing last month's Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket.

Ger Lyons has declared Who's Steph, but has already warned she will run only if there is some ease in the ground.

The seven-strong field is completed by Joseph O'Brien's Iridessa, who steps up to a mile and a quarter for the first time after finishing fourth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her latest appearance.