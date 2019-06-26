Mohaather back on track ahead of Foret target

Mohaather is in control of the Greenham Stakes

Trainer Marcus Tregoning reports Mohaather to be on course for a return to action, with the Prix de la Foret a possible autumn target.

The colt is in pre-training at his owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum's Shadwell Stud after recovering from a bone bruise to his off fore that prevented him from running in the 2000 Guineas.

The son of Showcasing had put himself in contention for the Classic by winning the Greenham Stakes on his seasonal debut at Newbury in April.

"He's started full exercise now - hopefully we're on course for him to come back in the autumn," said Tregoning.

"He's had a long convalescence, but we hope he'll be back (then).

"We'll see how he gets on and take it from there. Obviously the Foret (at ParisLongchamp in October) would be a race to target - that sort of race, timing wise."

Mohaather is faring well again so far.

"We'll see how we go," Tregoning added.

"He's doing his pre-training at Shadwell and he'll come back when he's done a month's cantering.

"He's sound, and that's the thing."