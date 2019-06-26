Owen Burrows to stay low key with Muhaarar's Newphew

Trainer Owen Burrows

Owen Burrows is no hurry to step Muhaarar's Nephew up in class, despite being heartened by a gritty display on unsuitable going at Beverley to open his account on his second outing.

The late-maturing three-year-old - whose dam is a half-sister to Group One-winning sprinter Muhaarar - showed promise on his debut four weeks ago when third to Cristal Breeze at Wolverhampton, and went one better when gamely holding Five Diamonds by half a length over an extended mile on Tuesday.

"He did it nicely. Considering Dane (O'Neill) said he hated the ground, I think we have done well to win. He was very professional," said the Lambourn handler.

"I think we'll probably just go for a novice with a penalty, get a mark and go from there. We won't get too excited just yet.

"I think we'll keep him to a mile for now. I wouldn't be surprised if he got a bit further in time, but we won't be going up just yet."