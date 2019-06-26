Carlisle review: David Egan and Roger Fell bag Bell prize

Daahyeh gave David Egan his first Royal Ascot winner last week

Rousayan finished with a flourish to claim top honours in the historic AGMA Stablemate Carlisle Bell.

With a total prize fund of just over £31,000 up for grabs, the one-mile contest was the main attraction on one of the biggest days of the year at the Cumbrian circuit.

The bells themselves are reputed to be the oldest sporting trophy in the world, having first been presented in 1599 when Queen Elizabeth I was on the throne.

The Roger Fell-trained Rousayan was a 14-1 shot for the latest renewal and after taking over the lead from top-weight Star Of Southwold racing inside the final furlong, he kicked clear to score by two and a quarter lengths.

Fell said: "They set it up for him a bit as they went quick in front, but it's a nice prize to win.

"I've not really got anything in mind for him."

The victory continues an excellent run of form for winning jockey David Egan, who last week enjoyed a breakthrough success at Royal Ascot aboard Roger Varian's Daahyeh in the Albany Stakes.

He told Racing TV: "Mr Fell told me beforehand that on his day he's the best horse in the race and he proved that was right today."

Dianne Sayer's 7-1 shot Jackhammer refused to be denied in the Carlisle Bell Consolation Race.

There was a thrilling climax to the lucrative Cumberland Plate, with the Mick Easterby-trained Where's Jeff striking gold for favourite backers.

The 5-1 market leader was being strongly pressed on both sides as the post loomed, but stuck to his guns to prevail by a neck from Groveman, with Volcanic Sky only a head further away in third.

David Easterby, assistant to his father, said: "If you've got a horse that's improving at this time of year and you think they're going to get the trip, you get double the prize-money in this race than you do in any other class four."

The William Haggas-trained Tapisserie came from the clouds to claim a last-gasp victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF Eternal Stakes.

A field of 11 runners went to post for the seven-furlong Listed contest and much of the pre-race attention focussed on the Ger Lyons-trained Irish challenger Viadera, who was the 15-8 favourite to follow up her win in a valuable Curragh handicap last month.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned three-year-old hit the front halfway up the home straight, but was first passed by her fellow Irish raider in Joseph O'Brien's Cava before Tapisserie flew home widest of all to get up and score in the hands of Paul Hanagan.

Ben Haslam's Auckland Lodge (15-2) upset 1-5 favourite Asmund in the Book Your Christmas Party At Carlisle Racecourse Maiden Auction Stakes, while Keep Busy was a 100-30 winner of the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes for John Quinn.

Caustic Love (6-4) sent favourite backers home happy with victory in the concluding British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap for Keith Dalgleish and Shane Gray.