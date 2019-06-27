Addeybb heading to Ireland rather than Sandown

Addeybb winning the Wolferton

William Haggas is likely to run Addeybb at the Curragh this weekend, with a forecast hot and dry spell in England putting his initial Coral-Eclipse plan on hold.

Haggas was favouring a crack at next month's Sandown Group One for his Royal Ascot winner if the ground was soft enough.

But with the weather set to warm up significantly in the coming weeks, the Newmarket trainer has had a rethink - and Addeybb is on course instead go for the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises International Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

Haggas said: "With the weather predicted to be warm and dry in England, there is a likelihood that Addeybb will now go to Ireland on Saturday and not the Eclipse."

The winner of last year's Lincoln and Group Two bet365 Mile at Sandown returned to winning form with a vengeance in the Listed Wolferton Stakes, in which he clearly relished Ascot's rain-softened ground.