Anthony Van Dyck heads eight in Curragh Classic

Anthony Van Dyck wins the Investec Derby

Investec Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck will face seven rivals when he bids to follow up in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Saturday.

The Galileo colt provided Aidan O'Brien with a joint-record seventh victory in the premier Classic at Epsom four weeks ago and is well fancied to follow in the hoofprints of Ballydoyle greats like High Chaparral and Galileo himself by becoming a dual Derby winner at the Curragh.

O'Brien also saddles Epsom fourth Broome, as well as Il Paradiso, Norway and Sovereign as he bids for an incredible 13th Irish Derby success.

The biggest threat to the O'Brien squad is Madhmoon - beaten just half a length into second by Anthony Van Dyck at Epsom.

The son of Dawn Approach would be a popular winner if he can give his 86-year-old trainer Kevin Prendergast his first victory in the race.

Madhmoon is one of two runners for owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum along with the Dermot Weld-trained Rakan, who was last seen beating subsequent Royal Ascot runner-up Barbados in the King George V Cup at Leopardstown.

"Rakan is well and and we'll let him take his chance," said Weld.

"Jim Crowley will ride him and it will be his first ride for me."

Jim Bolger's Guaranteed - winner of the Silver Stakes at the Curragh three weeks ago - completes the line-up.