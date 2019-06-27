Arc long-term aim for Sottsass

Italian jockey Cristian Demuro celebrates on Sottsass

Sottsass has the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as his main autumn target following his victory in the Prix du Jockey-Club.

The son of Siyouni, trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, will first have a prep run in the Prix Niel on Arc Trials day at ParisLongchamp in September.

Sottsass staked a huge claim for the Arc when causing an upset in his impressive defeat of French 2000 Guineas winner Persian King in the French Derby at Chantilly.

"He's fine and is still in work. The plan is for the autumn - the Niel and the Arc. The Niel will be his next race," said Rouget.

Rouget's charge is a best-priced 12-1 chance for the Arc - and his trainer is not anticipating any problems with his colt getting a mile and a half.

He added: "Normally, I think he will get the trip."