Santa Anita keep Breeders' Cup following board meeting

Santa Anita - will stage the Breeders' Cup

Following a meeting by Breeders' Cup officials and directors it was confirmed on Thursday that the 2019 meeting will still be held at Santa Anita.

The track has been at the centre of controversy this season after a spate of fatalities and it had been mooted that Churchill Downs was being lined up to step in as its replacement.

Instead it was announced that Santa Anita in California would hold the fixture for a 10th time.

Craig Fravel, President and CEO of the Breeders' Cup said: "Foremost among the core values of the Breeders' Cup are the safety and integrity of the competition and we hold ourselves, our host sites and our competitors, to the highest standards of both.

"It is clear that meaningful and effective reforms and best practices have been implemented in recent months at Santa Anita through the collective efforts of The Stronach Group, the Thoroughbred Owners of California, the California Thoroughbred Trainers, and the California Horse Racing Board.

"We fully embrace those reforms and will devote our time and energy in the coming months to further advance those efforts. We look forward to showing the world the best in thoroughbred racing at one of its finest venues."