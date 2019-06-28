Telecaster could return to action in Coral-Eclipse

Telecaster beats Too Darn Hot in the Dante at York

Hughie Morrison is still "thinking" about whether to run Telecaster in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown next weekend.

Having initially ruled out the all-aged Group One over 10 furlongs, the well-being of the Dante winner has forced his trainer to give it further consideration.

With the Dante form working out well after Too Darn Hot was placed in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes, and Japan going close in the Derby and winning the King Edward VII, Morrison has every right to try to forget his Derby disappointment.

"He's in very good form so we might just do a little bit over the weekend with him," said Morrison.

"We'll just see if we should dismiss the Eclipse or not.

"He keeps himself fit and I just know I'll admonish myself if he runs badly, but that is no reason not to run a horse. It is easy to dismiss a race because one is frightened of looking stupid.

"It might not be a big field, and you should never stay away from one (Enable) when you have one with a profile like ours, either.

"We're thinking about it - by Saturday lunchtime we may have dismissed it, but we are thinking about it."