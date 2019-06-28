Invincible Army makes quick return in Chipchase

PJ McDonald riding Invincible Army to win the Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes at York

Invincible Army is back out again quickly for the Betfair Exchange Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle.

James Tate's four-year-old looked an emerging force in the sprint division on his first two outings this season, when winning at Doncaster and a Group Two at York.

But well fancied for the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot last weekend, he failed to pick up when anticipated and finished seventh behind Blue Point.

With Tate not keen on the July Cup, Invincible Army finds himself back in action just seven days later.

"James doesn't think Newmarket is his track, and Saeed Manana (owner) was very keen to run here," said racing manager Bruce Raymond.

"Everything was going so well until last week - it was just one of those things. He ran OK, he wasn't beaten far, but it was just one of those things that happen in big sprints."

Invincible Army appears ready to go again.

Raymond added: "He came back in good shape. He ate up, and the owner was keen to give it a go.

"On the back of his first two runs this season, you'd like to think he's the one to beat here - even with his penalty.

"He's won on the all-weather before, so that holds no fears."

Another with a penalty is Richard Fahey's Mr Lupton, like Invincible Army a Group Two winner this season.

The six-year-old has had just one run on the all-weather in his career, so needs to prove his effectiveness on the surface.

"It's not been on purpose that he hasn't run much on the all-weather - there just aren't the races for him," said Fahey.

"He's got to carry a penalty for winning his Group Two in Ireland and he's also got Invincible Army and a few others to contend with.

"But we're very happy with him, so we'll see what happens. He's had a nice break since Ireland, and we missed Ascot because he's probably not good enough.

"Hopefully we can reap the benefit - he normally runs his race and is pretty consistent."

David Barron's Above The Rest, the winner last year, is back again - while Roger Varian's Laugh A Minute and William Haggas' Island Of Life are also among the seven-runner field.