Northumberland Plate report: Who Dares Wins takes Plate prize

Who Dares Wins (left), ridden by Tom Marquand, wins the Betfair Exchange Northumberland Plate

Who Dares Wins collared Dubawi Fifty in the final strides to land the Betfair Exchange Northumberland Plate at Newcastle.

Alan King's dual-purpose seven-year-old was fifth in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham last March but he missed the latest jumps season and returned on the Flat at Newbury in April.

Second in the Chester Cup after that, he finally landed a big pot on his first run on the Newcastle Tapeta as he finished with a rattle to deny the locally-trained Dubawi Fifty.

Karen McLintock's stable star had been off the track for over a year but a superb training performance almost saw him land the spoils as he led with over a furlong to go.

It looked like he might hold on deep into the race, but Who Dares Wins' flourishing finish just denied the six-year-old ridden by Luke Morris.

Tom Marquand was the winning rider and it was his fifth win on this horse from 12 rides.