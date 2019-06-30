Study Of Man to drop in trip for his next start

Last year's French Derby winner Study Of Man is to drop back in distance for the Prix Messidor at Maisons-Laffitte.

Trained by Pascal Bary, the four-year-old has not won since his finest hour at Chantilly more than a year ago.

He has shown more in his two runs this season, however, finishing second in the Prix Ganay and Prix d'Ispahan.

"I think he could be coming back to his best - the feeling from Pascal and (jockey) Stephane Pasquier is that he's improving with age," said Alan Cooper, racing manager to the Niarchos family.

"They've been very pleased with his runs so far this season, so if all goes well we are planning to drop him back to a mile.

"That will be his first start over that distance since he was a two-year-old."

Study Of Man's programme is already mapped out.

Cooper added: "We're looking at the Prix Messidor at Maisons-Laffitte on July 21, and all being well he could be pointed to the Jacques le Marois after that.

"It opens up more options and it's exciting."