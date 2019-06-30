Ventura Rebel could run next in Weatherbys Super Sprint

Ventura Rebel - could run in Weatherbys Super Sprint

Norfolk Stakes runner-up Ventura Rebel could take up his entry in the Weatherbys Super Sprint next month.

Richard Fahey's youngster just failed to reel in A'Ali in the five-furlong Group Two at Royal Ascot, having won his first two races.

Ventura Rebel was sold by Middleham Park Racing before his Ascot run to Abdullah Menahi.

"He's in the Super Sprint - which is a very valuable race - so I'll have to speak to the team," said Fahey.

"He'll have 9st in that and I imagine he'd be one of the favourites if it was run tomorrow.

"He does finish well over five and there's a huge argument that he wants to go further, but he was only a neck away from winning the Norfolk over five.

"If he does get better for six furlongs, then we'll have some fun with him."

Fahey did get on the board at the big meeting with Space Traveller in the Jersey Stakes and Goodwood could now beckon.

"I'll have to speak to Steve (Parkin, Clipper Logistics), but I've put him in the Lennox, so we'll see," said Fahey.

"There aren't many seven-furlong races around to be honest, and in time we want to go further with him, but the entry was on Wednesday so we put him in."