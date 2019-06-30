Persian King set to run at Deauville on next start

Persian King - will run at Deauville next

Andre Fabre is looking towards Deauville's major meeting in August for Persian King.

Winner of the French 2000 Guineas, the Kingman colt looked like following up in the Prix du Jockey Club when hitting the front, only to be passed by Sottsass inside the final furlong.

That has led to Fabre thinking he may be better over a mile for the time being, but options remain open at present.

"He's got several options at Deauville. It could be the Marois or he could go over a mile and a quarter," said Fabre.

"I've changed my mind a bit about his staying possibilities. I think at Chantilly he probably got a bit tired, so we're looking at his options.

"It looked to be going to plan in the Jockey Club, the winner quickened well, but Persian King slowed down as well.

"In September his option is the Irish Champion Stakes, but nothing has been decided yet."

Fabre only had one runner at Royal Ascot, Waldgeist, who finished third in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

He is set to return to England for a crack at the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, with Fabre hoping the rain stays away.

"Now that he's five, I've finally discovered that he doesn't like soft ground," said Fabre.

"In my mind, I always thought because he was from a German family he wanted it soft, but Pierre-Charles (Boudot) said he just does not feel the same horse when the ground is soft.

"Looking at the form, he ran a good race still and he'll go for the King George."