Frankie Dettori shines as Coronet wins in France

Coronet - won the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud

Frankie Dettori's golden summer continued apace when a daring run up the rail gained Coronet a first Group One success in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

The grey mare was beaten a nose in the race 12 months ago by Waldgeist and had continued to perform to a high standard without getting her head in front.

One of two John Gosden-trained runners in the race, Dettori preferred Coronet to Lah Ti Dar and his judgement proved correct - but only just.

It was Ziyad, one of one two runners for the home team in the seven-strong field, who took them along and deep inside the final furlong he was still in front.

Ryan Moore was challenging on Ziyad's outside on Lah Ti Dar, while Dettori had spied a gap up the far rail on Coronet.

With just strides to go, Coronet poked her nose in front with Ziyad just holding off Lah Ti Dar for second.

Andre Fabre's Morgan Le Faye found disappointingly little while Aspetar, Marmelo and Thundering Blue failed to get involved having always been in the rear.

Earlier on the card Gosden and Dettori teamed up to win the Prix de Malleret with Mehdaayih.

Dettori told Sky Sports Racing: "Last year she was just beaten, so we've targeted this race all year.

"With Lah Ti Dar in the mix it made it a difficult choice, but this was always Coronet's objective.

"I had a good draw, a good race and a nice run up the inside which won me the race.

"I was trying to bully my way out at one stage, but then saw a gap up the inside and I dived for that. I knew I was taking a chance, but luckily Maxime (Guyon on Ziyad) didn't go back to the rail and left it open for me."