Mehdaayih makes winning return in Prix de Malleret

Mehdaayih - back to winning ways at Saint-Cloud

John Gosden's Mehdaayih ran out a comfortable winner of the Prix de Malleret at Saint-Cloud.

Impressive in the Cheshire Oaks at Chester, she was sent off favourite for the Oaks at Epsom but suffered a troubled passage and could only finish seventh behind stablemate Anapurna.

Rather than tackle the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, Gosden preferred to take extra time with the Frankel filly and sent her to France for this Group Two.

Settled at the rear off a sedate pace set by Merimbula, Mehdaayih briefly came under pressure as Frankie Dettori moved to get closer.

It was not long before she hit the front though, and while Chirstophe Soumillon's mount Edisa travelled well, she failed to pick up once asked and Mehdaayih coasted over the line for a valuable success.

Gosden told Sky Sports Racing: "He went to Plan B because the idea was to sit very handy, but he missed the break and she was back in last.

"She had to swing wide, but she quickened up very well - she's got a lot of class.

"It's interesting he said she gets unbalanced easily, so no wonder Epsom didn't suit her.

"I was (concerned) she was out the back because we don't quicken like the French do, but it's a lovely straight here. She quickened up well which is a good weapon in her armoury.

"This was the plan after the Oaks. We'll have a sit down and think because we'll have to take on the elders now."

There was further success for the British raiders when Roger Charlton's Headman handled the step up to Pattern company with ease when winning the Prix Eugene Adam.

Last seen winning the London Gold Cup at Newbury, he was due to run at Royal Ascot but was taken out of the Hampton Court Stakes due to the ground.

Upped to Group Two company, he was a notable winner for Jason Watson, in the early days of his link up with Charlton.

Watson said: "He's a very nice horse. He ran Flat at the start of the year, but with every run he kept on improving.

"Conditions weren't ideal, but he crept into the race and won pretty easy.

"These are the horses you want to ride, so I must thank Mr Charlton for putting me up in these big races. It's my first win here and my first day in France."

Charlie Appleby had earlier hit the target at Listed level as Art Du Val won the Prix de Saint-Patrick by three-quarters of a length under James Doyle.