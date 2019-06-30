Brave Eagle game winner of bet365 Summer Cup

Jockey Nico de Boinville - won Uttoxeter feature

Nico de Boinville was seen to good effect as Brave Eagle defied top weight to win the bet365 Summer Cup at Uttoxeter in a thrilling finish.

Killaro Boy had cruised to the front under Liam Heard, but Brave Eagle (5-1) emerged to jump the last alongside him.

On the run to the line, Killaro Boy appeared to have pulled out enough to claim the near £40,000 first prize, but Nicky Henderson's chaser found one last effort to win by a nose.

De Boinville told Sky Sports Racing: "He's always acted like a horse who would be suited by the step up in trip.

"They went a nice gallop, which they always do round here, but I found a nice pocket of space. He's some horse to win it off 152.

"He's a real battler - you know if you get into a battle, you'll come out on top.

"I thought it was very close, but I didn't know we'd won it. It's nice to pick up a prize like this midsummer."