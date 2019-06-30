The Jam Man wins second race of week at Cartmel

General shot of Cartmel Racecourse

The Jam Man made it two wins in a week as he followed up his headline-grabbing victory at Southwell on Monday with further success at Cartmel on Sunday.

The six-year-old landed a gamble in Nottinghamshire six days ago, being backed into 9-4 favourite before strolling home by seven lengths for trainer Ronan McNally.

Following that race, McNally said he began to feel "like a criminal" as stewards interviewed him over riding instructions and the vastly-improved form of The Jam Man, but he was eager to put the incident behind him following the gelding's latest verdict.

Racing under a 7lb penalty, The Jam Man made short work of his six rivals in the Cumbria Grand Hotel At Grange Handicap Chase, coming home eight lengths clear.

"I don't think the track suited him, but the handicapper put me up 16lb from the last day so I had to run him, he should be out eating grass really," McNally told Racing TV.

"It's been perfect (today). I've been greeted by the staff at Cartmel brilliantly. The last day is water under the bridge, all forgot about. There's no hassle there, people have a job to do so we just move on and look forward.

"For good measure, the handicapper has given me it (penalty) over hurdles for the last day, so I have him in over hurdles at the end of the week and it just depends how he comes out (of this).

"He might have to go there too, but if he doesn't he'll go to the grass."