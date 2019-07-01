Dream Of Dreams set for July Cup at Newmarket

Dream Of Dreams (near side) pushes Blue Point close

Narrow Diamond Jubilee Stakes runner-up Dream Of Dreams is on target for the Darley July Cup.

Winner of his first two outings of the season, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained sprinter has really come of age this season and was closing quickly on the brilliant Blue Point at Royal Ascot.

The five-year-old entire appears to be finally delivering on his early promise when with Kevin Ryan, for whom he finished third in the Railway Stakes.

"Sir Michael said straight after Ascot the plan was the July Cup," said owner Saeed Suhail's racing manager Bruce Raymond.

"I think he'd have won in another couple of strides. He'd been working exceptionally well leading up to the race, and Michael thought he'd run well - and he did."

Dream Of Dreams has proved he is versatile, as well as in form.

Raymond added: "It can take a while for these sprinters to hit their peaks, but he's come good now.

"He had been labelled a bit of a soft-ground horse, but I think he proved at Ascot that he's just as good on fast ground."