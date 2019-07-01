Wells Farhh Go in Irish Leger frame at the Curragh

Wells Farhh Go ridden by David Allan (left)

Wells Farhh Go is one of 70 entries for the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh following his comeback win at the weekend.

Off the track for nearly a year, Tim Easterby's stable star made all the running under David Allan to win the Fred Archer Stakes comfortably at Newmarket on Saturday.

Last season, he had won the Bahrain Trophy and finished close up behind subsequent Melbourne Cup winner Cross Counter and St Leger hero Kew Gardens in the Great Voltigeur at York.

"He's come out of the race fine. He's in good form, and it was pleasing to see everything is as it was - it was grand," said Easterby.

"You couldn't have really wished for a better race for his comeback."

Staying options remain open for Wells Farhh Go.

Easterby added: "He'll either go for the Irish St Leger or the Goodwood Cup - we're not sure yet.

"Stamina certainly won't be an issue for him - he'll get two miles no problem.

"We are going to enter him in the Ebor, but we're not sure about it yet - we need to decide. We've got lots of options, and just need to pick the right ones."

Last year's winner Flag Of Honour, Kew Gardens, Saturday's Irish Derby winner Sovereign, Japan and Sir Dragonet are among Aidan O'Brien's entries for the Curragh Group One on September 15.

Sunday's Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winner Coronet, Lah Ti Dar, First Eleven, Weekender and Royal Line are in the mix for John Gosden - as is Stradivarius, the best stayer around at the moment.

Royal Ascot winner Baghdad, Charlie Appleby's Cross Counter and Jim Bolger's Twilight Payment are also among a strong entry.