Private Secretary to drop in distance

Private Secretary is set for a drop in trip after finishing fourth in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The John Gosden-trained colt had won his previous three races and was strongly fancied to be involved at the business end of the 12-furlong contest.

However, connections felt he failed to see out the distance and races over 10 furlongs will now be sought.

"I think it was the Kingman in his pedigree, he probably just failed to see out the trip," said Richard Evans, racing manager for owners Denford Stud.

"He just got tired in the final furlong, so I think the plan would be to drop him back a little bit.

"There's plenty of stamina on the dam side of the pedigree, but the Kingman influence came through a bit.

"I'm not sure where he'll go next, but he'll be dropping in distance.

"Coming round the corner I was getting excited, but being honest, they've always thought a lot of Japan and he was very impressive so I thought we might get second, but he just faded.

"There's some nice races over 10 furlongs for him and he's always been a bit of a baby, so as the year goes on I'm sure he'll still be improving."