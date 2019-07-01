Yorkshire Oaks target for Epsom heroine Anapurna

Frankie Dettori and Anapurna

Anapurna has the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on August 22 in her sights after her mid-season break.

The John Gosden-trained filly came out on top in a titanic battle with Pink Dogwood to claim the Investec Oaks at Epsom just over a month ago.

She has been given plenty of time to get over those exertions, with connections ruling out the Irish Oaks on July 20, for which should would have to be supplemented.

Instead, Anapurna will be back in action at York, all things being equal, where she could meet any number of stablemates including Coronet, Lah Ti Dar, Star Catcher, Mehdaayih and of course, Enable.

"We have an entry for the Yorkshire Oaks and if she's going well, then I think she might take it up, but we'll have to see how she is nearer the time," said Mark Weinfeld, manager for owner Helena Springfield Ltd.

"We weren't tempted by the Irish Oaks, we always felt it was coming too soon as she had a hard race.

"Hopefully we've done the right thing, but you never know. That Epsom Derby/Oaks course can take it out of a horse, some horses take a long time to recover."