Goodwood or Curragh next for Safe Voyage

Safe Voyage - the Curragh or Goodwood next

Safe Voyage has the choice of the Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh or Goodwood's Qatar Lennox Stakes as he looks to continue his progression.

John Quinn's charge has won all his three races this season, and at the age of six appears to have fulfilled his early potential.

All three victories have been at Haydock - in a handicap, a Listed race and most recently the Group Three John Of Gaunt in which he was an easy winner.

The next step is a Group Two, but which one has still to be determined.

"There's a race in Ireland on July 20, or it will be the Lennox Stakes," said Quinn.

"There aren't actually that many options for him, because he's clearly a seven-furlong horse - and having won a Group Three, we want to be stepping up.

"All being well, it will be one of those."