Robert Havlin could appeal against 13-day ban

Robert Havlin - could appeal against length of ban

Robert Havlin is considering the possibility of an appeal against the length of a 13-day whip ban issued to him by stewards at Windsor.

The 45-year-old was handed the suspension on Monday for using the whip above the permitted limit of seven times when finishing second on the John Gosden-trained Frontman in the Rita Ora Live At Windsor Racecourse Maiden Stakes.

The ban is set to run between July 15 and 27 - ruling Havlin out of Ascot's Qipco King George Weekend, which features the Group One King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Havlin, who rode his best ever tally of 127 winners last year, is hoping there may be some leeway to lessen the penalty.

He said: "Paul Struthers (Professional Jockeys Association, chief executive) is looking at the video - there was no force behind any of the the strikes.

"The horse wasn't marked at all, and he ate up fine this morning.

"That being said, I hold my hands up to going over the permitted level, and I rarely get whip bans.

"If there is any way of appealing against the severity of it, Paul will let me know."