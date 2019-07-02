Dubawi Fifty could run in Sky Bet Ebor at York

Dubawi Fifty runs a huge race in the Northumberland Plate

Dubawi Fifty's excellent effort in the Northumberland Plate has presented his connections with several attractive options to consider in forthcoming handicaps.

The two-mile Marsh Cup at Newbury on July 20, the Qatar Summer Handicap over a mile six at Goodwood on August 3 and the Sky Bet Ebor at York on August 24 are all on the minds of trainer Karen McLintock and owners Paul and Clare Rooney.

"We haven't made any definite plans," said McLintock, after Dubawi Fifty had come so close to winning the famous race at his local track on Saturday.

"We are considering Newbury; there's an open handicap at Goodwood over a mile six, and I intend to put an entry into the Ebor."

Dubawi Fifty lost by just a head to the fast-finishing Who Dares Wins at Newcastle.

Assessing future plans, McLintock added: "I didn't think he'd be quick enough for the Ebor.

"I thought he was more of a stayer - but on Saturday he travelled well, and I think he's stronger.

"I was impressed with the way he travelled, so I thought I'd put an entry in and see. We're just mulling those over."

McLintock, who trains less than 20 miles from the Gosforth Park track at Ingoe, was delighted with the six-year-old's performance after being sidelined since finishing second in the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting 12 months earlier.

"I was thrilled with him," she said.

"It was nice. The region was behind him. Hopefully he'll get his day one day.

"Touch wood he seems grand. He's bright and well which is a big relief."