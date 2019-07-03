Trip switch for Queen Mary third Final Song

Saeed Bin Suroor

Queen Mary third Final Song will step up in trip for her next start - but where that will be has still to be decided.

Saeed bin Suroor was in two minds whether to run the filly in the Albany Stakes over six furlongs, but stuck to the minimum distance at the Royal meeting.

She fairly flew home for third behind Raffle Prize, suggesting an extra furlong would be well within her grasp.

Currently Final Song holds Group One engagements in the Phoenix Stakes, the Moyglare and the National Stakes, all in Ireland.

"There's no plans at the moment. We were pleased with her at Ascot and she came out of the race well," said Bin Suroor.

"She's healthy, happy and fresh and we'll step her up in trip - she needs further.

"She's a nice filly, I like the way she finished her race and she looks like she's going to be a nice filly for the future.

"We've put her in a few races just to have a look. I want to see her work next time before deciding where she goes."

Bin Suroor's Royal Meeting was last seen beating dual Guineas winner Hermosa in France, but has not been in action yet this season, with the end of next month being mooted as a comeback.

"Royal Meeting is back in training and will hopefully run by the end of August. We've been planning for the second half of the season," said Bin Suroor.

"He's doing good now and he's going to be a horse for the future, so we'll look at Group races for him.

"We'll probably take him out to Dubai. It's frustrating we haven't been able to run him, it only seems to happen to the good horses."