Sky Bet York Stakes target for Sangarius

Sangarius and Frankie Dettori win the Hampton Court

Royal Ascot winner Sangarius will head north for this month's Sky Bet York Stakes.

The son of Kingman gave a glimpse of his undoubted potential when winning the Hampton Court Stakes by two and a half lengths last month.

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute is never one to rush his horses - and after five runs, Sangarius will step up to Group Two company at York on July 27.

"He's come out of the race fine, and we'll look at the Sky Bet York Stakes later this month - it seems to be a good progression for him," said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah.

"It all seemed to click at Ascot. We've always thought a lot of him and we hope there's more in him, but certainly it was pleasing to see some of our expectations being realised.

"He's a nice, big, scopey horse."

Of a similar ilk is Roger Charlton's Headman, who blitzed the field in the Prix Eugene Adam at Saint-Cloud on Sunday.

Another by Kingman for the same owner, he was stepping out of handicap company to win the Group Two by three lengths - and a return to France is on the cards.

"He won really well," said Grimthorpe.

"It was a good day out, and he could return to France for the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano, the Group Two at Deauville.

"He's grown into his frame. After he won at Newbury, giving a lot of weight away, he has progressed from that.

"The ground went too soft (when a non-runner) at Ascot - he definitely wants good ground. I think it was on the fast side of good at Saint-Cloud."