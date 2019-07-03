Jessica Harrington takes time with Albigna

Albigna, ridden by Shane Foley, on the way to winning the Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh

Jessica Harrington is exercising patience over plans for Albigna following the filly's last-gasp victory in the Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

The daughter of Zoffany produced a breathtaking turn of foot in the last of six furlongs to snatch success in the final strides of Friday's Group Two contest, by half a length from the Aidan O'Brien-trained Precious Moments.

The style of that win suggests Albigna will have no trouble staying another furlong.

Owned by the Niarchos family, she holds an entry in the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes over seven furlongs back at the Curragh - but that is not until September 15.

"She's absolutely fine, not a bother on her," said Harrington, whose charge is already as low as 14-1 for next year's Qipco 1000 Guineas.

"She put in a very good performance.

"I haven't made any plans yet. She has an entry in the Moyglare. That is some way off, (so) we'll just see where we're going."