Justanotherbottle in Stewards' Cup frame

The view at Glorious Goodwood

Justanotherbottle is set to try to go one better in the Unibet Stewards' Cup after his agonising short-head defeat in the prestigious six-furlong handicap at Goodwood last summer.

Declan Carroll's charge is rated 4lb lower than he was for the 2018 renewal, and has been given 8st 11lb to carry following the publication of the weights.

The five-year-old has had a light campaign so far this season, with just two runs at York.

Carroll said: "Justanotherbottle is in good form.

"I did not think he ran too bad a race recently at York - we were happy enough with him anyway - and he has come out of it fine.

"The Stewards' Cup has been on the agenda for a while, given how well he ran there last year, and hopefully we can get him there in similar form.

"There has been no decision made on who will ride him. We will cross that bridge nearer the time."

The Dean Ivory-trained Lancelot Du Lac, winner in 2017, has 8st 13lb should he bid to become the first dual winner of the race since Sky Diver in 1967 and 1968.

Mr Lupton, one of 15 entries from the Richard Fahey stable, heads the handicap on 9st 11lb - while Roger Varian's Flavius Titus (8st 13lb) is the 12-1 market leader among 113 possibles for the August 3 feature.

Trainer Dominic Ffrench Davis has Goodwood's Unibet Golden Mile in mind for his French import Indeed, on August 2.

A dual winner from four starts in France for Henri-Francois Devin, Indeed was just touched off on his debut for current connections in the Newbury Spring Cup in April - and then got his head in front at Chelmsford last month.

Lambourn-based Ffrench Davis said: "Indeed is in good order, and the plan is the Golden Mile, provided the ground is suitable.

"We were not really sure what to expect when he joined us - although we felt his form in France was OK and he is a nice looking horse by Showcasing, who has done so well.

"I think he is quite versatile when it comes to trip. He showed plenty of pace over the mile at Newbury, and you could have argued from the way he ran that day that we were better off going back to seven furlongs, but he stayed the mile and a quarter no problem at Chelmsford.

"The only thing with him is that he would not want the ground too fast."

Oh This Is Us, from the Richard Hannon yard, and Mark Johnston's Cardsharp are joint top weights with 9st 10lb in the Golden Mile - for which there were 86 entries.

Charlie Hills' Afaak (9st 8lb) and David Barron's Clon Coulis (9st 3lb) could renew rivalry after being separated by a nose in the Royal Hunt Cup.

Afaak, the winner that day, is one of five 12-1 co-favourites with the race sponsor. The other market leaders include the James Tate-trained New Graduate (9st 5lb) and David Menuisier's History Writer, winner of a mile handicap at Sandown last month.