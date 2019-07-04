Phoenix Stakes date for Ger Lyons Siskin

Trainer Ger Lyons pictured at Doncaster in 2015.

Siskin is set to stick to six furlongs for next month's Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, before connections contemplate a possible step up in trip.

Unbeaten in three runs over six furlongs, the Ger Lyons-trained colt has looked the most exciting juvenile in Britain or Ireland so far this season.

He is joint-favourite with some bookmakers for next year's Qipco 2000 Guineas - but connections have raised doubts about his stamina, with plenty of speed in his pedigree.

"He did it very nicely, and obviously we have to be pleased with that," said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah.

"But it was just a five-horse race - so he still has a fair amount more to prove, I would say, yet," .

"At the moment we're looking at six or seven furlongs, I would think. It's reasonable to think he could get up to a mile.

"His father (First Defence) was a seven-furlong horse - and so was his mother (Bird Flown), actually. There is stamina going back, but it's by no means a staying family.

"He's out of a mare by Oasis Dream, so there are going to be some (stamina) limitations.

"We'll just see, hopefully we'll go to the Phoenix Stakes next (on August 9) and then make a plan from there.

"It's very exciting to have such a nice horse with Ger so early in our relationship with him."