Enable faces seven in Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

Frankie Dettori riding Enable at York

Enable will face seven rivals as she makes her seasonal bow in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

John Gosden's superstar filly has been off the track since winning the Breeders' Cup Turf at Churchill Downs last November, with that run only the third of her 2018 campaign after winning a Kempton Group Three and her second Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The five-year-old's ultimate target is a third victory in the ParisLongchamp feature in October - hence the reason Gosden has not rushed Enable back into action.

Enable will not have it all her own way in Saturday's 10-furlong Group One, though, with Magical the pick of two runners for Aidan O'Brien.

The four-year-old was beaten just three-quarters of a length by Enable in America, and has won three of her four starts so far this term.

Hunting Horn also takes his chance for the Ballydoyle team, after finishing fourth at Ascot last month.

Derby disappointment Telecaster will try to recapture the kind of form that saw him win the Dante for Hughie Morrison, while Brigadier Gerard winner Regal Reality takes the step up to the top level for Sir Michael Stoute.

Stoute has a second string to his bow in Lockinge winner Mustashry, who switches up in distance, while Prix d'Ispahan winner Zabeel Prince tries his luck again for Roger Varian after finishing down the field in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

David Menuisier's Danceteria completes the field, after winning a French Group Three last time.