Shades Of Blue heading for Summer Stakes at York

Trainer Clive Cox

Clive Cox will step Shades Of Blue back up in class and trip after earmarking the William Hill Summer Stakes at York as her next target.

The daughter of Kodiac is being lined up for the six-furlong Group Three contest at the Knavesmire next Friday.

Shades Of Blue marked her third start following a return from injury - sustained after finishing third in last year's Queen Mary at Royal Ascot - with victory in a five-furlong Listed contest at Maisons-Laffitte last month.

Cox said: "I was really pleased with Shades Of Blue - she is a beautiful filly that injured herself after being placed in the Queen Mary last year. It was extremely satisfying to see her make a comeback at that level.

"She is a really courageous and gutsy filly, and we are just delighted that she is progressing in the manner we hoped she would last season before her setback.

"I would be happy to drive on now for the Summer Stakes at York, ground dependent, because that very much fits the bill. She has got foreign entries as well, in case the ground is easy at home."

Stablemate Tis Marvellous ran a fine race to be second in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot, but will not be seen in the Stewards' Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Cox added: "It was a great run by Tis Marvellous in the Wokingham, and he was beaten by a progressive horse in Cape Byron.

"He is not in the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood, because he has under-performed there in the past. We will probably take a similar route to last year and run him in the Shergar Cup meeting at Ascot the week after.

"He is a joy to train and has been superb for us."

Plans remain fluid, meanwhile, for last season's Ayr Silver Cup winner Snazzy Jazzy following his dead-heat with Archer's Dream in a Listed contest at Salisbury.

Cox said: "He did really well at Salisbury, trying to give away a Group Three penalty in a Listed race. The key to him is he likes to get his toe in.

"We've got him entered in six and seven-furlong races all over, and it will simply be a case of keeping an eye on the weather and planning accordingly."