Robert Havlin rules out appeal against whip ban

Robert Havlin - won't appeal against whip ban

Robert Havlin has opted not to appeal against the 13-day suspension imposed by the Windsor stewards on Monday evening.

The rider was handed the lengthy ban after being found to have used his whip above the permitted level when riding Frontman to finish second in a mile maiden.

Havlin had been considering contesting the punishment, but the Professional Jockeys' Association announced on Friday morning he will not appeal.

The PJA tweeted: "Having taken advice from (PJA chief executive) Paul Struthers and solicitor Rory Mac Neice of @Ashfords_Law Rab Havlin will not appeal against his 13 day suspension.

"Whilst there were grounds to appeal against the severity of the suspension, Rab has decided to take it on the chin."