Stormy Antarctic out for Munich glory

Ed Walker, Trainer

Ed Walker is hoping stable stalwart Stormy Antarctic can give him a first Group One victory when he attempts to go one better than 12 months ago in the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis Bayerisches Zuchtrennan at Munich.

Finding only the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Benbatl too strong in the mile-and-a-quarter contest last year, the globe-trotting six-year-old will try to atone for that defeat by making it 12th time lucky at the highest level on July 28.

The son of Stormy Atlantic, who has won more than £600,000 in prize-money, saw his quest for a hat-trick of wins this season come to an end when finishing down the field in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Walker said: "Stormy Antarctic is an absolute star and is great after his run at Ascot.

"The plan with him now is to go back to Munich for the Group One that he was second in last year.

"Getting that first Group One is a monkey on my back, one of many. For him to do it for me, though, would be cool."

A step up to seven furlongs will be on the agenda for stablemate Royal Intervention, after the daughter of Exceed And Excel finished a respectable fifth in the Commonwealth Cup at the Royal meeting last time out.

Walker said: "I'm not sure where we are going to go with her yet, but we will probably step her up in trip.

"I hope we can win a Group race with her. We were hopeful of trying to nick some Group One black type - and we weren't too far away. She is a good filly, but the ground didn't help her."