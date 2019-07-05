July Festival options at Newmarket for Visinari

Mark Johnston

Promising two-year-old Visinari will have the option of two races at the upcoming July meeting at Newmarket.

The Dark Angel colt bolted up on his debut in a time just outside the juvenile course record on the July Course.

While trainer Mark Johnston favours stepping him up to seven furlongs for the bet365 Superlative Stakes, the Tattersalls July Stakes over six furlongs is also an option.

"He's in grand order and will almost certainly have entries in both the July Stakes and the Superlative and we'll weigh up both races," said Charlie Johnston.

"Personally I'm quite keen for him to go to the July Stakes, while my dad is slightly in the Superlative camp so we'll see who wins that battle next week!

"You look at the pedigree, he's bred to get further and his last furlong was his best furlong on debut so he should be as good if not even better at seven.

"My argument against that is we've shown the level he can run to over that course and distance, so let's stick to what we know until that doesn't work and then move the goalposts.

"As is always the case the biggest factor will be the opposition and if one race looks particularly weaker than the other then that is where he'll go."

Queen Mary winner Raffle Prize could be heading to France for her next outing.

"We put her in the Robert-Papin which is at Maisons-Laffitte over five and a half furlongs. That is where John Quinn sent Signora Cabello after she won the Queen Mary last year," Johnston added.

"She will have an entry in the Duchess of Cambridge (Newmarket) next week, which she will have a 3lb penalty in, but stepping back up to six furlongs would not be a problem, it would just depend how strong the race is.

"Those are the two options for her. We will look at both races, but we might go a similar route to Signora Cabello by taking in the Robert Papin then go for the Prix Morny."

The Middleham yard's other Royal Ascot winner, Baghdad, may also be in action at Newmarket.

"He came out of Ascot well. He is in the valuable one-mile-six handicap (bet365 Trophy) at Newmarket next week, but he is also in the Princess of Wales's, which would be quite a jump up in grade but I think the owner is quite keen on that," said Johnston.

"We will have a look at both races and assess it. We could possibly sit and wait for the Glorious Stakes at Goodwood. He is probably ready for a step up to stakes company as he is rated 109, but whether he is ready for the Princess Of Wales's and that stage yet, I don't know."