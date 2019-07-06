Kurious in Charge again at Sandown

Harry Bentley and Kurious win the Coral Charge at Sandown

Kurious is fast becoming a Sandown course specialist and Henry Candy's filly made it three wins from four visits to the track with victory in the Coral Charge.

Winning a Listed contest over five furlongs on her last start, the three-year-old filly made a successful return to Pattern-race company in the Group Three contest.

Racing in front rank throughout, the 6-1 shot kept pulling out more for Harry Bentley before denying the hat-trick-seeking Garrus by three-quarters of a length.

Candy said: "She was very calm and settled in herself - she seemed on top of her game and was very happy.

"She is very courageous, as well being able. She is definitely getting sounder and stronger."

Looking to future plans, Candy said: "I don't think Goodwood would suit her at all, as she didn't get going until she met the rising ground, so Goodwood probably wouldn't be her track.

"I would not be in too much of a hurry doing too much more with her during the height of summer.

"We got away with it today, as she definitely wants a bit of ease in the ground. We will probably be looking at a bit of an autumn campaign."