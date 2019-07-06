Hidden Message wins Coral Distaff at Sandown

Oisin Murphy and Hidden Message win at Sandown

Hidden Message finally let her talent do the talking after opening her account for the season with victory in the Coral Distaff at Sandown.

Winless in her three starts since making a winning debut at Yarmouth in September, William Haggas' daughter of Scat Daddy set the record straight in the Listed contest.

Forging on inside the final furlong of the mile contest, the 9-4 favourite had plenty up her sleeve to hold Encapsulation at bay by three quarters of a length.

Maureen Haggas, assistant to her husband, said: "She has been a bit dippy really. Gianluca Sanna, who rides her every day and had a ride for us last night at Chelmsford, has ridden her all the time and has done well with her.

"I couldn't believe how relaxed she was on such a big day, but that is all down to him. She has been let down mentally in the past, but she seems to have got her head round it all.

"She was better in France last time, but she was a bit off the pace and ran on well. She seems to have got her head together and was more professional.

"I think a mile is her trip. She is so settled you could probably go further. It is nice to have a nice winner for Sheikh Fahad as well."

The victory completed a double at the Esher track for the Newmarket handler, after Mojito (4-1) made his first start in 637 days a winning one in the Coral Challenge.