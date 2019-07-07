Sea Of Class retired after serious bout of colic

William Haggas

Sea Of Class has had her racing career ended by a serious bout of colic, trainer William Haggas has revealed.

The Irish and Yorkshire Oaks winner was struck down on Wednesday and is receiving round the clock attention.

Her condition is so grave that Haggas was unequivocal that her days on the track are over.

"It's devastating news. She had surgery on Wednesday and is under intensive care.

"If she was a human you would say she was critical but stable, that's how it is, there's nothing more I can add really. You just have to take each day as it comes.

"There is no question that her racing career is over, 100 per cent."

After gaining her Group One wins at the Curragh and York, Sea Of Class came closer than anyone to ending Enable's winning streak when pushing her all the way in last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Her sole start this year came at Royal Ascot in the Prince of Wales's Stakes when she finished fifth on unfavourable soft ground.