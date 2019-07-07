Limato camp yet to commit to July Cup at Newmarket

Harry Bentley riding Limato

A decision has yet to be made on whether former winner Limato will take his chance in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday.

Successful in the 2016 renewal, Limato was second to Harry's Angel in 2017, but was only 11th behind U S Navy Flag last year.

While his participation or otherwise has still to be confirmed, trainer Henry Candy reports the Paul Jacobs-owned gelding to have come out of his recent victory in the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket in fine shape.

"No decision has been made yet on Limato's participation in the July Cup. He came out of his last race well and is in great form at home," said the Wantage handler.

"It was brilliant last week. The way he was cantering all over them was very impressive. He has run a lot of races now and knows where that winning post is.

"Harry (Bentley) said he won with plenty in hand, but it didn't look like it. It was wonderful to see him win, though, and you can tell at home he has not lost a lot."