Jean-Claude Rouget's Sottsass ready for Enable clash

Jean-Claude Rouget

Jean-Claude Rouget expects his Prix du Jockey Club winner Sottsass to be even better by the autumn ahead of a mouthwatering clash with Enable.

All being well, the two will meet in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October, but having won the Eclipse on her return to action at Sandown on Saturday, Enable - who will be bidding for a record third win in the race - sets a very high standard.

Sottsass comfortably accounted for the French Guineas winner Persian King in the French Derby and his trainer feels there is plenty more to come.

"Normally he will go for the Niel and then be trained for the Arc," Rouget told Sky Sports Racing.

"He's in good form - it's the classic French preparation."

Of the potential clash in the Arc, Rouget added: "John (Gosden) is a good friend of mine and I am a sportsman, so I hope the best horse will win.

"There will be other horses, but they will be the two favourites for the race, if there are no problems before.

"I thought he could become like that in the autumn. I was surprised on Jockey Club day he put in such a smashing performance, I didn't think he'd be ready to do something like that until the autumn so to do it in June - I think he'll be a great horse in the autumn."