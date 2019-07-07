Seniority set for Golden Mile double bid

Glorious Goodwood

Connections of Seniority are pinning their hopes on a return to Goodwood reviving his fortunes when he attempts to claim back-to-back wins in the Unibet Golden Mile.

Since claiming the valuable handicap at the Qatar Goodwood Festival 12 months ago, the Queen's five-year-old has failed to score in six subsequent outings.

Out of luck during both his runs in Dubai earlier in the year, the William Haggas-trained son of Dubawi hinted that a return to form is near when shaping with promise in two subsequent starts since returning to Britain

Her Majesty's racing manager, John Warren, said: "The Golden Mile is his race. He will be carrying more weight than last year, but I would hope all the conditions will be right for him.

"Dubai never worked for him. He was trained on the track there and never impressed in the mornings - he didn't take to it. He ran a couple of times and was disappointing, so we decided to stop while we could.

"He hasn't been quite right yet this season, but for Goodwood he is probably as good as he is going to be this year. The faster they go the better, and the track really suits him."

A step up to Pattern-race company looks to be on the cards for Magnetic Charm, who holds a Group One entry in the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes at Leopardstown in September, after finding only Thanks Be too strong in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot.

Warren added: "We had as long of a deliberation over a horse as I've known whether to run her in the Coronation Stakes or lug the top-weight in the Sandringham.

"We elected to go for the Sandringham and we are just blaming the weight difference, as it was just unfortunate she gave so much weight to the winner.

"She looks to be Group class now and she has got enough scope about her that she could stay in training next year.

"It is likely she will be kept at a mile, but she has enough toe for seven if the right opportunity came along."